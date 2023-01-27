Registration Open for Northeast Trade Show Education Programs

Registration is now open for the educational component of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, set for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. This year’s educational offerings are being brought to attendees courtesy of Education Sponsor AirPro Diagnostics.

Following resounding success of its 2022 educational slate, AASP/NJ has brought back its $199 Full Access Pass for NORTHEAST 2023, saving attendees over $100 to take part in all 12 tuition-based seminars throughout the weekend. (A la carte sessions are $25 per class.) Additionally, NORTHEAST attendees are invited