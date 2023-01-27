CollisionWeek

Nominations Open in TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards

The TechForce Foundation’s 5th annual FutureTechs Rock Awards season has begun. TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. The FutureTechs Rock Awards are accepting nominations through 8 PM (EST), February 10.

TechForce Foundation logoYou can nominate a technician student today online.

Over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded:

  • Each of the ten (10) Category Winners, as selected by a panel of industry judges, will receive prizes valued at nearly $700 including training materials, supplies and products from TechForce partners including NISSAN, Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, Cengage,
