Nominations Open in TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards

The TechForce Foundation’s 5th annual FutureTechs Rock Awards season has begun. TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. The FutureTechs Rock Awards are accepting nominations through 8 PM (EST), February 10.

You can nominate a technician student today online.

Over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded: