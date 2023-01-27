MOTOR Announces TruTech Service Information Solution

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is now offering MOTOR TruTech, a new service information solution that provides dynamic, up-to-date vehicle service and repair data to customers.

MOTOR TruTech provides vehicle service and repair data that is up-to-date and available within days of being published by the OEMs, including revision updates, for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans and SUVs. Users get access to comprehensive content, including component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs) and wiring diagrams. Learn more about MOTOR TruTech.

“MOTOR TruTech is the sixth new product that we