Heavy-Duty Scholarship Applications Available Through March 31

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on their Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206 to receive information, reminders and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program.

Hundreds of scholarships, including scholarships for engineering, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. In 2022, 461 scholarships totaling

