CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PartsTrader and Infomedia Partner to Streamline Quoting & Ordering for Toyota and Lexus

PartsTrader and Infomedia Partner to Streamline Quoting & Ordering for Toyota and Lexus

By Leave a Comment

PartsTrader announced a partnership and integration with Infomedia that streamlines the quoting and ordering process for Toyota and Lexus dealers by providing dealers with the benefits of Microcat Partsbridge, including:

  • PartsTrader logoDirect access to price matching programs, for fast, competitive quoting.
  • New Auto-Quoting functionality based on the profiles configured by the dealer, with price matching automatically applied.
  • The ability to review and edit auto-quotes.
  • VIN-precise part scrubbing that improves order accuracy and reduces return rates.

The implementation of the new Auto-Quoting functionality will result in significant time savings for dealerships, ensuring no quoting opportunities are missed.

Infomedia logo“We’re delighted to partner with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey