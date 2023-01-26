PartsTrader and Infomedia Partner to Streamline Quoting & Ordering for Toyota and Lexus

PartsTrader announced a partnership and integration with Infomedia that streamlines the quoting and ordering process for Toyota and Lexus dealers by providing dealers with the benefits of Microcat Partsbridge, including:

Direct access to price matching programs, for fast, competitive quoting. New Auto-Quoting functionality based on the profiles configured by the dealer, with price matching automatically applied.

The ability to review and edit auto-quotes.

VIN-precise part scrubbing that improves order accuracy and reduces return rates.

The implementation of the new Auto-Quoting functionality will result in significant time savings for dealerships, ensuring no quoting opportunities are missed.

“We’re delighted to partner with