Frank Terlep Headlines February 1 Refinish Distributors Alliance Webinar

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m. (EST) featuring The Top 10 Industry Influences for 2023 presented by Frank Terlep of Auto Techcelerators, an OPUS IVS Company.

Registration for the event is available online.

Last year Frank Terlep, a 35+ year industry veteran presented his predictions for the North American collision repair industry and what they meant for repairers, insurers and virtually every other industry segment. In this presentation Frank will give us an