CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Frank Terlep Headlines February 1 Refinish Distributors Alliance Webinar

Frank Terlep Headlines February 1 Refinish Distributors Alliance Webinar

By Leave a Comment

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m. (EST) featuring The Top 10 Industry Influences for 2023 presented by Frank Terlep of Auto Techcelerators, an OPUS IVS Company.

Frank Terlep will present “The Top 10 Industry Influences for 2023” during the February 1 RDA webinar.

Registration for the event is available online.

Last year Frank Terlep, a 35+ year industry veteran presented his predictions for the North American collision repair industry and what they meant for repairers, insurers and virtually every other industry segment. In this presentation Frank will give us an

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey