CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Danny Rivera Named to Newly Created Chief Operating Officer Role at Driven Brands

Danny Rivera Named to Newly Created Chief Operating Officer Role at Driven Brands

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced the appointment of Danny Rivera to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer effective February 20, 2023, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitzpatrick. Driven Brands is also pleased to welcome back Mo Khalid, who will succeed Rivera in the role of Executive Vice President & Group President, Maintenance, leading both Take 5 Quick Lube and Meineke.

Danny Rivera, Driven Brands

“Danny has been a trusted and invaluable partner over the past decade as we built our unique, holistic automotive services platform. As Chief Operating Officer, he will play a critical role in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey