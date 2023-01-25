CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Adds ADAS Support and Enhanced 23 Model Year Coverage to Diagnostic Software Capabilities

Opus IVS Adds ADAS Support and Enhanced 23 Model Year Coverage to Diagnostic Software Capabilities

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced the latest release of Giotto software, which is also deployed in its DriveSafe and DrivePro products.

Opus IVS logoThe latest upgrade consists of full MY23 content and significant advancements for BMW/Mini, Chrysler, GM and VAG including new model and ADAS systems support.

Coverage Highlights

  • New content includes model support for Audie A8e, Q4, Q5 e-Tron, VW Lavida, Taos and SL1, Global-B support for 22.5 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado and updated module address detection specific for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee L models.
  • For ADAS support the update includes Start-up Lane Change Warning system test for the BMW
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey