Heavy and Medium-Duty Collision Repair Conference Topics Confirmed

Finding and growing technicians, new vehicle technology and more included at April 18-19 event.

The HD Repair Forum’s only planned conference for 2023 takes place at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas on April 18-19. Collision repairers, insurers and appraisers of vehicles ranging from class 4 –8 will join OE and component manufacturers as well as equipment and service providers for this unique opportunity to hear up-to-date information on heavy-duty and medium-duty vehicles and their repair challenges in today’s market.

HD Repair Forum logoSession topics for this year include finding and growing technicians, new vehicle technology, motorcoaches, emergency vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles,

