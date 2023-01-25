Heavy and Medium-Duty Collision Repair Conference Topics Confirmed

Finding and growing technicians, new vehicle technology and more included at April 18-19 event.

The HD Repair Forum’s only planned conference for 2023 takes place at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas on April 18-19. Collision repairers, insurers and appraisers of vehicles ranging from class 4 –8 will join OE and component manufacturers as well as equipment and service providers for this unique opportunity to hear up-to-date information on heavy-duty and medium-duty vehicles and their repair challenges in today’s market.

Session topics for this year include finding and growing technicians, new vehicle technology, motorcoaches, emergency vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles,