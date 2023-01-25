AkzoNobel Using 100% Renewable Electricity in North America

AkzoNobel announced that all of its locations in North America are now operating on 100% renewable electricity – helping to drive the company’s ambition of reducing carbon emissions across the full value chain by 50% by 2030 compared to a 2018 baseline.

The milestone, reached at the beginning of the year, is the latest in AkzoNobel’s ongoing efforts to transition to 100% renewable electricity at all its sites globally, with Europe having achieved the landmark at the start of 2022.

“We’ve aligned our own sustainability ambitions with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming and ensure that global temperature rise doesn’t exceed 1.5° C above pre-industrial levels,” explains Wijnand Bruinsma, AkzoNobel’s Director of Sustainability. “As the first paints and coatings company to also set science-based sustainability targets, we’re determined to fulfill our ambitions and this achievement in North America is another big step in the right direction.”

The transition to 100% renewable electricity in North America includes manufacturing sites, offices, warehouses and research and development facilities. However, the company is looking much further than its own operations.

“As well as moving to renewable electricity and reducing our overall energy consumption, we’re also working across our value chain,” continues Bruinsma. “We’re engaging with our suppliers and continue to develop sustainable solutions that help our customers reduce their own carbon footprint.”

Examples of how AkzoNobel is moving to 100% renewable electricity globally include: