ABPA Nashville Convention Final Schedule and Agenda Available

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that the full schedule and agenda are now available for the 2023 ABPA Convention being held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationMore information and a link to registration for the 2023 ABPA Convention is available online.

Major industry topics will be discussed including current and future industry trends, right to repair, Partslink, digital marketing, and parts certification.

The event is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown.

