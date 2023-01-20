Collision Claims Were Up Just Over 1% in Third Quarter Compared to 2021

Claims in the third quarter of 2022 remain below pre-pandemic levels. Losses were up 38% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the third quarter of 2022 continued to rebound, but comparisons to pre-pandemic levels declined. Losses, however, continue to be far above historic levels.

Collision coverage claims for the third quarter of 2022 were up 1.3% compared to the third quarter in 2021 that had been up 20.9% over the pandemic impacted third quarter of 2020. Collision coverage claims in the third