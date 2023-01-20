CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Education Foundation announced the officers for its 2023 board of directors. The officers and board members were elected during the foundation’s recent meeting held in San Diego.

ASE Education FoundationThe new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Trey Michael, director CTE and career pathways, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Serving as vice chair is Joelle Pollak, director of sales and marketing for NAPA AutoCare and Eric Kenar, global aftersales and engineering and service operations for General Motors Global Technical Center is serving as treasurer. Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, holds the role of secretary, while

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey