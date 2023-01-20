ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

The ASE Education Foundation announced the officers for its 2023 board of directors. The officers and board members were elected during the foundation’s recent meeting held in San Diego.

The new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Trey Michael, director CTE and career pathways, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Serving as vice chair is Joelle Pollak, director of sales and marketing for NAPA AutoCare and Eric Kenar, global aftersales and engineering and service operations for General Motors Global Technical Center is serving as treasurer. Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, holds the role of secretary, while