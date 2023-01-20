CollisionWeek

AIA Canada Seeks Nominations for Board of Directors

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada is accepting applications and nominations for individuals to be considered for its 2023 Board of Directors.

AIA Canada logoAIA Canada’s Board of Directors plays an important role in keeping the Association focused on fulfilling its mandate to its members and to the Canadian auto care sector. Each year, members are asked to recommend new directors to take the place of those who have completed their terms.

This year, four directors need to be appointed. Any member of AIA Canada can submit an application or recommend a candidate to the nominating committee to be considered using

