WyoTech Needs Instructors Following $16 Million Expansion

WyoTech, the automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, announced it is seeking new instructors following the construction of a new $16 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion to its Laramie, Wyoming, campus. Completed in November 2022, the expansion allows the school to increase its capacity to 1,200 students.

Between 2018 and 2021, enrollment at WyoTech increased by 2,300%, prompting the need for additional space. The school’s current student enrollment is 850 students.

With this expansion, WyoTech is seeking new instructors to join its team and help provide the highest quality education to its students. The school is looking for automotive, diesel, and collision