UK’s National Body Repair Association Urges Government to Support Motorists Enduring Long Waits for Vehicle Repairs Due to Insurer Restrictions

The National Body Repair Association (NBRA) in the U.K. has written to the Secretary of State on January 16, urging government support to motorists who must endure exceptional waiting times for vehicles to be repaired.

Chris Weeks, NBRA’s executive director, said, “The strike action and rising costs of the national transport system are causing more people to drive their vehicles and with the high demand for crash repairs, waiting times can be over two months. It is estimated that up to £600m is being withheld from the repairer due to unnecessary repair and claims delays caused by restrictive insurer contracts