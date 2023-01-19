CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK’s National Body Repair Association Urges Government to Support Motorists Enduring Long Waits for Vehicle Repairs Due to Insurer Restrictions

UK’s National Body Repair Association Urges Government to Support Motorists Enduring Long Waits for Vehicle Repairs Due to Insurer Restrictions

By Leave a Comment

The National Body Repair Association (NBRA) in the U.K. has written to the Secretary of State on January 16, urging government support to motorists who must endure exceptional waiting times for vehicles to be repaired.

NBRA logoChris Weeks, NBRA’s executive director, said, “The strike action and rising costs of the national transport system are causing more people to drive their vehicles and with the high demand for crash repairs, waiting times can be over two months. It is estimated that up to £600m is being withheld from the repairer due to unnecessary repair and claims delays caused by restrictive insurer contracts

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey