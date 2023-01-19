NTSB Report Finds Alcohol and Cannabis Are Primary Drugs Detected in Impaired Drivers

Actions from federal and state agencies are needed to address the continuing problem of impaired driving, including from alcohol, cannabis and multiple drug use the National Transportation Safety Board said in a new report.

In the Board-approved safety research report, the agency examined the crash risk associated with different drugs — including alcohol, cannabis, prescription, over-the-counter and other drugs — and the prevalence of their use among drivers. The report also makes recommendations aimed at preventing crashes caused by impaired drivers.

“Impaired driving leads to tragedy every day on our nation’s roads, but it doesn’t have to,” said NTSB