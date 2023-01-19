ASE January 24 Technician Webinar Examines Best Practices with OE Collision Information

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Tuesday, January 24 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled Best Practices with OE Collision Information.

More information and registration for the ASE January 24 webinar is available online.

During the webinar, Rhett Holland of Alldata will explore the best practices for using and researching OE collision information.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on