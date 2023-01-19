Allstate Projects Auto Insurance Rate Increases Will Raise Written Premiums Nearly 17%

Auto claims frequency continues to increase but remains below 2019 levels.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022, with an estimated net loss between $285 million and $335 million and estimated adjusted net loss between $335 million and $385 million.

Premiums written increased 11.4% from fourth quarter of 2021 to $11.5 billion driven primarily by higher average auto and home insurance premiums.

Compared to fourth quarter of 2021, auto premiums written increased 13.3% to $7.8 billion and premiums earned increased 10.3% to $7.7 billion, reflecting a 14.4% increase in Allstate brand average premiums.