Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii.

“We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender and grow our company,” said Brandon Okahara, co-owner of Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii. “We look forward to the challenges and the added opportunities to build on the foundation that our family has built over the years.

Oka’s Auto Body was established in 1965 by Eddie Okahara. Over the years, his three children,