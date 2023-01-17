David Dart Named Chief People Officer at Caliber

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, announced the appointment of David Dart as Chief People Officer. In this role, Dart will lead all facets of teammate services, including career and leadership development, recruiting, and human resource operations.

“Our teammates are at the center of Caliber’s success, and I am confident David will continue to drive our efforts to inspire every teammate to reach their full potential and to become the employer of choice in every community we serve,” said Caliber President