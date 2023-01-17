CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in East Hartford, Connecticut

Crash Champions today announced the company has finalized the acquisition of Gengras Collision Center located at 630 Tolland St. in East Hartford, Conn. The acquisition marks Crash Champions’ second location in the state, following the acquisition of Andrade Motor Car on December 9.

Crash Champions logo“This is another proud step in our growth across the Northeast and state of Connecticut,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Gengras Collision Center is a top-tier collision repair team with a reputation for high-quality service to the East Hartford community, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Crash Champions.”

