Applications Open for Collision Repair Education Foundation 2023 Scholarships

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that its annual scholarship applications are now open online through March 9.

In order to be eligible for the Foundation’s scholarships, applicants must visit a collision industry business – shops, suppliers, paint companies or any other segment – and CREF urges industry organizations to participate in this step of the process, which will also allow them to get acquainted with the next generation of collision professionals.

“Hopefully, this process will help students envision the many opportunities available to them, and we’re hopeful that industry organizations could even extend future job offers,” says Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for the Foundation. “Helping students pursue a collision education without accruing debt has made a huge impact for hundreds of student over the years, and CREF is thankful for the industry supporters who have made this possible by continuing to step up and donate to fund these annual scholarships.”

Last year, CREF’s Student Scholarships provided 46 students with nearly $150,000 in financial assistance to ensure those students will be able to continue their education and that they are prepared to pursue a successful career in body shops around the country.

In addition to scholarships and tool grants, 50 veterans will receive toolboxes, valued up to $500 each, through CREF and 3M’s Hire Our Heroes initiative.