AASP/NJ Announces Northeast Trade Show Educational Slate

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show – set for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. – has reached new heights with the unveiling of this year’s educational slate, sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics.

More information and registration for the Northeast Trade Show is available online.

Year after year, the courses offered at NORTHEAST, which typically draws over 6,000 industry professionals every March, are so relevant and worthwhile that no collision repairer can afford to miss it if they want to have a successful future