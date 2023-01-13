SEMA Scholarship Applications Open

Up to $5,000 available to students and recent graduates pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket.

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023. Interested applicants can review and complete the scholarship application at www.sema.org/scholarships.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to foster future leaders and innovators in the automotive aftermarket industry. A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college, or vocational/technical school within the United States.

“Education can be expensive, but that shouldn’t limit students from getting ahead in their careers,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, SEMA Director of Education. “There are so many career options in the automotive aftermarket, and it’s a thriving industry to be in. We encourage students who have a passion for cars to apply for a SEMA scholarship so that we can help jump-start their careers.”

Applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years or older and demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including but not limited to accounting, sales, marketing, and engineering.

Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply online until March 1, 2023.