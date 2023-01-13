Allianz X Completes Innovation Group Acquisition

The Innovation Group announced today that its acquisition by Allianz X that was announced last October has been completed.

The Innovation Group provides operational support and expert services to the world’s leading insurers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, with over 1,200 clients across Australia, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Allianz X is the digital investments arm of the Allianz Group, which specializes in supporting digital growth companies in ecosystems relevant to insurance and asset management.