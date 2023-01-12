CollisionWeek

Registration Open for April 18-19 HD Repair Forum

The 2023 HD Repair Forum will take place April 18-19 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Fort Worth Texas. Early bird registration is now available for the 2023 HD Repair Forum online.

HD Repair Forum logoThe HD Repair Forum is dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of heavy- & medium- duty vehicles in classes 4 – 8 including tractors, trailers, buses, and delivery, emergency, & recreational vehicles (RVs).

The two-day conference returns to the historic Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas and will follow a similar format as in years past, with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, repair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

