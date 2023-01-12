Registration Open for April 18-19 HD Repair Forum

The 2023 HD Repair Forum will take place April 18-19 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Fort Worth Texas. Early bird registration is now available for the 2023 HD Repair Forum online.

The HD Repair Forum is dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of heavy- & medium- duty vehicles in classes 4 – 8 including tractors, trailers, buses, and delivery, emergency, & recreational vehicles (RVs).

The two-day conference returns to the historic Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas and will follow a similar format as in years past, with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, repair