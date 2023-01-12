Fix Auto UK Announces Executive Appointments and Promotions

Fix Auto UK’s post-Covid growth and development continues within its Head Office team with several key appointments and notable promotions announced at the beginning of 2023.

Mark Hutchins, who first joined the organization in September 2015 as its New Business Manager, has been promoted from the network’s Head of Commercial to Operations Director. Rob Pugh, who in March last year was appointed Head of Corporate Clients, has been appointed as the network’s new Commercial Director with both directorships being created for the pair. In addition, Grace Weddell has been