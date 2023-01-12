Conning Report Says Auto Insurance Ripe for Disruption as Vehicle Manufacturers Enter Business

Investment management company sees opportunities for manufacturers in $179 billion personal auto insurance market.

Conning, the investment management firm serving the insurance industry, says in a new report that embedded insurance, through which insurance products are distributed by non-insurance brands, could make significant inroads into both personal lines and small commercial insurance business, exceeding $70 billion in premium by 2030.

According to the report, the $179 billion personal auto insurance market could be ripe for disruption if manufacturers were to bring insurance in-house, as Tesla, Toyota, General Motors and some other vehicle manufacturers are doing.

