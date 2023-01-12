CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation January 18 Webinar Features Industry Discussion on Scholarships

ASE Education Foundation January 18 Webinar Features Industry Discussion on Scholarships

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled An Industry Discussion on Scholarships.

ASE Education Foundation logoWhile there is an industry-wide shortage of entry-level techs in the transportation industry, there are great ASE accredited post-secondary programs across the country that can help students learn the trade and start a career. This education is not free, and some people are held back because of the cost.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

The good news is that many organizations in the automotive service industry have stepped up to help with financial support

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey