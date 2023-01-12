ASE Education Foundation January 18 Webinar Features Industry Discussion on Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled An Industry Discussion on Scholarships.

While there is an industry-wide shortage of entry-level techs in the transportation industry, there are great ASE accredited post-secondary programs across the country that can help students learn the trade and start a career. This education is not free, and some people are held back because of the cost.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

The good news is that many organizations in the automotive service industry have stepped up to help with financial support