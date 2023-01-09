US Light Vehicle Sales Up in December

Annual sales volume of 13.7 million units in 2022 is the worst performance since 2011.

US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.28 million units in December, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This translates to a year-over-year (YoY) gain of 7.2%, with the same number of selling days as in December 2021. However, the results were nothing to boast about – in every year between 2014 and 2020, December sales were at 1.5 million units or above. A combination of ongoing problems with the availability of vehicles and unfavorable economic conditions are keeping the market relatively subdued.

The December selling