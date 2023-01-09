CollisionWeek

Northeast Trade Show Recognized by Trade Show Executive Magazine

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the prestigious Top 100 Trade Shows in the US list by Trade Show Executive magazine.

More information and free attendee pre-registration for the Northeast Trade Show is available online.

Trade Show Executive magazine’s Gold 100 honoree list recognizes the top trade shows across all industries that set a gold standard in 2021 by managing to prevail among challenges set forth by the pandemic. Other honorees named include SEMA and AAPEX.

“There are close to 13,000 trade shows annually in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

