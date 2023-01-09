Meyer Distributing Expands Warehouses in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of three new warehouses. Carlisle, Pa. at 205,090 sq. ft. will service the Northeast. Coppell, Texas at 165,105 will be an expansion to Meyer’s existing Texas warehouses bringing the total square footage to 650,000 sq. ft. servicing the region. Denver, Colo. at 88,771 sq. ft. brings the regional total to 150,000 sq ft.
“These fully integrated warehouse expansions in PA, TX, and CO are necessary to keep up with growth,” says Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “We continue to make investments in our warehouse network to try and hold as much inventory as possible
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.