Meyer Distributing Expands Warehouses in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of three new warehouses. Carlisle, Pa. at 205,090 sq. ft. will service the Northeast. Coppell, Texas at 165,105 will be an expansion to Meyer’s existing Texas warehouses bringing the total square footage to 650,000 sq. ft. servicing the region. Denver, Colo. at 88,771 sq. ft. brings the regional total to 150,000 sq ft.

“These fully integrated warehouse expansions in PA, TX, and CO are necessary to keep up with growth,” says Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “We continue to make investments in our warehouse network to try and hold as much inventory as possible