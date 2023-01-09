FTC Proposes Rule to Ban Employee Noncompete Clauses

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a new rule that would ban employers from imposing noncompetes on their workers, a practice that the Commission states is widespread and often exploitative that suppresses wages, hampers innovation, and blocks entrepreneurs from starting new businesses. By stopping this practice, the agency estimates that the new proposed rule could increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans.

The FTC is seeking public comment on the proposed rule, which is based on a preliminary finding that noncompetes constitute an unfair method of competition and therefore violate Section