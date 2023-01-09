Bill Davidson Named Chief Human Resources Officer at Crash Champions

Crash Champions today announced Bill Davidson has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA), (NSYE: IAA).

“Welcoming Bill to our senior leadership team is a tremendous addition for Crash Champions as we continue executing our strategic national growth plan,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO, Matt Ebert. “We are resolute in identifying like-minded leaders with a passion for the industry and a vision for building a preeminent