Ritchie Bros. and IAA Receive Regulatory Clearances for Proposed Merger

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) and IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), announced December 20 the expiration of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and receipt of a no-action letter from the Canadian Commissioner of Competition with respect to the pending acquisition of IAA by Ritchie Bros.

The parties have received all necessary regulatory clearance required for its previously announced merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to approval by Ritchie Bros. shareholders of the issuance of Ritchie Bros. common shares in connection with