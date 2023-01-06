Easing Inflation Pressures Lifted Consumer Sentiment in December

While up, sentiment remains at levels near the lows of the early 1980s.

Consumer sentiment rose 5% in December, recovering the declines from November, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.7 in the December 2022 survey, up from 56.8 in November and below last December’s 70.6. The Current Index rose to 59.4, up from 58.8 in November and below last December’s 74.2. The Expectations Index rose to 59.9, up from 55.6 in November and below last December’s 68.3.

Consumer sentiment is viewed as a leading indicator of economic activity and sharp