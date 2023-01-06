Carousel Motor Group Enters Wisconsin Market with Hudson Ford Acquisition

Carousel Motor Group announced today that it has acquired Hudson Ford, the number one selling Ford dealership in Wisconsin for the last 5 years.

The acquisition of the Hudson Ford dealership, located at 2020 Crest View Drive, in Hudson, Wisc., near I-94 and Carmichael Road, marks Carousel Motor Group’s first Ford dealership in its portfolio and entry into the Wisconsin market.

The dealership also includes an Abra full-service collision repair center, that is aluminum certified, and an on-site detail center, servicing drivers throughout St. Croix County and eastern Minnesota.

“We are not only privileged to represent the Ford Brand, but