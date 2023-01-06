Allstate Announces Net Zero Emissions Commitment

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) announced it has committed to achieve net zero emissions for direct, indirect and value-chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will also set a target year for achieving a net zero investment portfolio by the end of 2025.

The pledge by Allstate, the fourth largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S., means it will exceed by 20 years the 2050 net zero target set in the Paris climate accords. It also reflects Allstate’s decades-long history of integrating strong environmental principles and practices into its business strategy while building community resilience and helping customers prepare