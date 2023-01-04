CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Houston Police Seek Help Finding Suspects Who Killed Auto Body Shop Owner

Houston Police Seek Help Finding Suspects Who Killed Auto Body Shop Owner

By Leave a Comment

According to family, the December 23 shooting was over $500 unpaid repair bill.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Luis Casillas, 29, at his auto body repair shop in Houston on December 23. At a press conference yesterday, the family of Casillas, said that he was shot and killed due to a dispute over a $500 unpaid repair bill in the parking lot of his shop at 7676 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road.

Luis Casillas was fatally shot December 23 at his auto body repair shop in Houston, Texas.

According to the Houston Police Department, on

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey