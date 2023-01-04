Houston Police Seek Help Finding Suspects Who Killed Auto Body Shop Owner

According to family, the December 23 shooting was over $500 unpaid repair bill.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Luis Casillas, 29, at his auto body repair shop in Houston on December 23. At a press conference yesterday, the family of Casillas, said that he was shot and killed due to a dispute over a $500 unpaid repair bill in the parking lot of his shop at 7676 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road.

According to the Houston Police Department, on