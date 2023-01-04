Collision Industry Foundation Announces 2023 Board and Officers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2023. The Board includes15 individuals who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.
The incoming 2023 Officers, rounding out the executive leadership, are as follows:
- Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., elected to the position of President
- Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, elected to the position of Vice President
- Jim Ocampo of Axalta, elected to the position of Treasurer
- Petra Schroeder, Collisionista, continuing as Secretary
- Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, Immediate Past President
CIF also welcomes
