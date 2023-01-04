1Collision Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Utah

1Collision announced the addition of AF Collision in American Fork, Utah to its network of independently owned collision repair centers. The business, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, is owned by Travis Olson.

“We are delighted to be adding our first Utah shop to support our Utah customer base,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision director of new location development. “Travis and his team at AF Collision already operate on a high level but were looking for something to help them reach the next plateau of growth. We are excited to start supporting their team with their goals.”

“I am looking forward