Crash Champions Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Mississippi

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop and its four collision repair centers in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.

The only founder-led national MSO in the industry, Crash Champions experienced a banner year for growth in 2022, rapidly expanding its network of high-quality collision repair centers by 240 percent by adding more