CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Adds Two Collision Repair Centers in Colorado

Classic Collision Adds Two Collision Repair Centers in Colorado

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, CO.

Classic Collision Inc. logoThe owners have been dedicated for the past 35 years to serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair, by providing the most efficient, cost-effective methods available, while providing the highest quality repair and an exceptional customer service experience. “Our philosophy as been to do the repair right, the first time and I know that Classic Collision will carry that on” stated Gunnar Greenemeier former owner of CARSTAR Highland Denver North & South Franchise.

“We’re honored to welcome the CARSTAR Highland

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey