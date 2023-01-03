Classic Collision Adds Two Collision Repair Centers in Colorado

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, CO.

The owners have been dedicated for the past 35 years to serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair, by providing the most efficient, cost-effective methods available, while providing the highest quality repair and an exceptional customer service experience. “Our philosophy as been to do the repair right, the first time and I know that Classic Collision will carry that on” stated Gunnar Greenemeier former owner of CARSTAR Highland Denver North & South Franchise.

“We’re honored to welcome the CARSTAR Highland