I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course for 2023

Online course examines what’s ahead for industry as technology advances.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced open enrollment of its new Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 course.

Led by I-CAR’s team of technical experts, the one-hour online course looks ahead at the scale and scope of today’s technology-driven era of repairs, including the impact of current and emerging Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 also previews some of the advanced materials and technologies of 2023 vehicles, including redesigned models and retired models that have been brought back to life. The course,