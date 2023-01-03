1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Washington State

1Collision announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash. to its network of independently owned collision repair centers.

Ty Sunkel, and his wife, Sarah, opened the facility about four years ago. Their daughter, Taylor, works in the front office and their son, Cole, is a technician.

“We’re a family-owned shop and care about customers,” said Ty. “We treat people like we want to be treated.”

Ty and Sarah learned about 1Collision after attending the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., in November.

“During our initial conversation with Ty Sunkel at 1Collision’s booth at SEMA, I could tell