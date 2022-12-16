CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision announced its first-ever flagship location in the United States, located in Northridge, Calif. Formerly known as Royal Auto Body & Paint, ProColor Collision Northridge is ProColor Collision’s location in North America.

ProColor Collision Northridge, an I-CAR Gold Class facility, reflects owner-operators and brothers Robert and Leo Vartanian’s dedication to providing premium collision repair services to drivers in the San Fernando Valley and beyond. The Vartanian family has been serving customers for three generations.

Welcoming ProColor Collision Northridge into the network, Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s general manager for Western United States, stated, “ProColor Collision continues to be a serious

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey