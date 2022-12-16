Magneti Marelli Parts & Services Approved for CAPA Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive collision repair crash parts, announced that Magneti Marelli Parts & Services has received CAPA approval to participate in its Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

“CAPA is thrilled to welcome Magneti Marelli Parts & Services as an approved supplier in its Tier 1 Verification Program,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors. “With the addition of each and every participating supplier to the program, CAPA is able to further its mission of ensuring consumers have access to high quality automotive replacement parts that will fit, perform, last, and be every bit as safe as the originals.”

Drawing on the strength of its certification program and its third-party testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, CAPA developed this verification program to expand its offering and brand to Tier 1 replacement parts and their suppliers.

CAPA Tier 1 Verified parts must also demonstrate compliance to all applicable federal regulations. These efforts help to ensure there are no differences when a supplier changes production from manufacturing the car company parts to the Tier 1 branded version of the part.

“Magneti Marelli Parts & Services is very proud of this major achievement as it underscores our commitment to our customers and our total dedication to quality and innovation. We are extremely pleased to bring Tier 1 verified parts to the market. Tier 1 verification is not only a great accomplishment for us, but for the entire aftermarket,” said Graham Donald, Head of Export, EMEA Markets and Business Development.

With Magneti Marelli Parts & Services’ successful completion of CAPA’s approval process, it may begin submitting parts for verification. Verified parts will be announced via CAPA’s weekly updates and are listed on CAPA’s website, and they can be identified by the CAPA Tier 1 Verified label.

More information is available on the CAPA website.

