Jaguar Land Rover Joins I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that Jaguar Land Rover has joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, designed to fund the various initiatives that drive I-CAR’s vision that every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.

The move builds upon Jaguar Land Rover’s longstanding training partnership with I-CAR, which provides customized training programs to Jaguar Land Rover’s Authorized Repair Network facilities throughout North America.

“Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program further reinforces the collaborative, inter-industry