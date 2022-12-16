Auto Glass Safety Standard Updated to Include Revisions for Calibration on ADAS Equipped Vehicles

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) announces that a major safety update to the Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS Standard) has been approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The changes are a result of several years of work by the AGRSS Standards Committee of the Auto Glass Safety Council, which represents a cross section of industry stakeholders and experts. The revised standard, officially designated as ANSI/AGSC/AGRSS 005-2022, is the fourth update to the AGRSS Standard since its adoption in 1999. Previous changes were made in 2002, 2015 and 2018. ANSI is the nationally recognized standards setting organization